Penn Station Athlete of the Month – Kat Rosenberger

(KPLR) - Congratulations to Kat Rosenberger from Lindbergh High School! Kat is our Penn Station Athlete of the Month for May. She’s an accomplished tennis player holding the #1 spot on Lindbergh Varsity Girls Tennis team all four years! Kat broke a 30-year drought for Lindbergh winning the Class 2 Tennis Doubles Station Championship previously won by her mother who played for Lindbergh as a high schooler!

Kat is a 3-time Tennis State Medalist, Junior Team Tennis National Sportsmanship Award, 2017 STL Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete Award, 2016 First team All conference Singles (tennis), 2015 First team All conference Doubles (tennis), 2015 and 2016 All-Metro Girls Tennis player, Playing Tennis for Rutgers University next Fall.

Scholastic Accomplishments: Glory of Missouri Award, Multiple Lindbergh Platinum-level Renaissance Awards, Multiple Academic All-star Awards, Lindbergh Teacher’s Choice Award, Triple crown Award for Service, Academics, and Athletics, Will be attending Rutgers Honors College next Fall.

Kat receives dinner for 10 at Penn Station East Coast Subs and is eligible for a $5,000 scholarship awarded on May 21st to one of our monthly athletes!

Be sure to tune into KPLR 11 on Sunday, May 21st for a very special edition of Sunday Sports Extra with Rich Gould. We will announce the Penn Station Athlete of the Year winner of a $5,000 scholarship courtesy of Penn Station East Coast Subs. All 8 monthly winners will be in-studio for the live announcement.