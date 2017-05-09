× East Alton man charged in standoff

EAST ALTON, IL (KPLR) – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an East Alton man Tuesday in connection with a four-hour standoff over the weekend.

The standoff took place at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when East Alton police received a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue.

When police responded, a person in the home fired several shots at officers. Nobody was injured at the time.

Police tried to make contact with the man, but he did not respond and barricaded himself inside of his duplex. Authorities then contacted SWAT and evacuated some neighbors.

The SWAT team used a battering ram to tear off the screen of the man’s front door. Around 3 a.m., the man came out of the home and gave up without incident. The suspect was the only person in the duplex.

Prosecutors charged John Moore with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm against a vehicle occupied by a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and criminal damage to property.

Moore remains in custody at Madison County Jail on $500,000 bond.