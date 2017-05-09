Crestwood Mall redevelopers hope to have shops, apartments open by late 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO (KPLR) – For more than 40 years, the Crestwood Mall served its community. But now it’s all been brought down, piece by piece.

The only thing still standing as of Tuesday is about a third of the old Macy's structure.

“It’s been a longtime coming,” Pam Wucher, project manager for the Crestwood redevelopment. “We've been working hard for six to eight months.”

Wucher said the 47-acre space is long and narrow and will be transformed into something extremely special.

“It’s been sitting empty the last five years and disintegrating, so we are excited to bring something new to invigorate the area, and try to be very innovative in what were going to do,” she said.

Wucher said they're probably a year off before buildings are coming out of the ground and that a lot of grading needs to occur. The topography of the land will also offer some challenges, but developers hope to open new buildings to the public by late 2018.

“How we interact with buildings is always changing,” she said. “We are working with the community to bring something special and awesome to the area.”

The area off Watson Road will look quiet for awhile but a lot will be going on. A website to keep the public informed has also been set up.

“Currently, it just shows the vision for what we see but that will be the place to go to see announcements and things happening,” Wucher said.

That website is TheCrestSTL.com and Wucher encourages everyone with interests about the development to check it out.