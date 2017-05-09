18-year-old shot, killed while driving in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after teenager was shot and killed while driving overnight in south St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 4300 block of South Broadway.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Leland Butler, of the 3600 block of Michigan.

Police arrived to find Butler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. He and a 19-year-old male were driving on Broadway toward California when shots were fired, striking the car several times.

Butler struck a light pole on California. The passenger wasn't injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.