Wellston bank robbery investigation

WELLSTON, MO (KPLR) – A rare bank robbery in Wellston has police searching for a suspect. They have some very good photos to find their man as well.

At 10:20 a.m. Monday, a man walked into the Regions Bank near the corner of Kienlen Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He stood in line for seven minutes, approached the teller, and handed her a note stating he was robbing the bank.

“This is a rare occurrence in Wellston. This is the first time this bank has been robbed,” said Major Steve Runge, North County Police Cooperative. “We have FBI on the case and we're sharing information and hope to have arrest real soon.”

The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. He then walked out of the bank. A security officer was posted on the sidewalk outside the bank when the robbery occurred, but had no idea what happened.

“(The suspect) was last seen running across MLK to an apartment complex, so we have officers on foot knocking on doors right now,” Runge said.

Police have good pictures of the suspect. He was wearing a grey American Eagle hoodie and a hat with a brim that goes all the way around, similar to a fishing hat.

“We don’t have his name, but we have a picture, and we'll catch him real soon,” Runge said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7373 or the FBI at 314-589-2500.