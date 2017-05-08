Walkers gather in Central Park Chesterfield to increase the awareness of mental health

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – News 11 and FOX 2 are proud sponsors of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) the main goal is to celebrate mental illness recovery, honor those who have lost their lives to mental illness and to help raise funds, and promote awareness.

FOX 2’s Sandy Miller joins NAMI St. Louis at Central Park Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield where over 700 people gather to walk for a good cause.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) supports local programs and initiatives to improve the lives of persons impacted by mental illness and also to educate others to remove stigma about mental illnesses. NAMI St. Louis was one of twelve original agencies to conduct a NAMIWalk fourteen years ago. Since that first walk, the annual NAMIWalk in Forest Park has grown to over 1,200 participants, raising $100,000 annually to help continue our St. Louis programs.

NAMI offers a lot of programs and all of them are free.

They have a family to family program that trains relatives of those with mental health issues and pairs them with other families facing similar experiences.

NAMI also has a basic program to support families with young children who have been recently diagnosed with major mental health problems.

The funds raised through the campaign help us to continue providing NAMI educational support and advocacy programs in seven counties throughout our region: St. Louis City, St. Louis, Lincoln, St. Charles, Franklin, Warren and Jefferson Counties.