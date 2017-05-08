Taking cues from Cincinnati on St. Louis Riverfront redevelopment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis officials are trying to give a shot in the arm to the St. Louis Riverfront. Officials spent $31 million to raise more than a mile of the riverfront several feet. They say it will mean less flooding on the riverfront, which means more days for activities.

But people to the north and south of the Arch grounds don't think they'll see as many benefits from the plan. They work and have businesses in the areas north and south of the Arch. It's an area filled with boarded up buildings that have been neglected for years.

City leaders said they studied a number of riverfront redevelopment plans, including Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Investigator Elliott Davis went to Covington to see what officials did there that brought out so much development. Covington started years back but has made tremendous progress in making their Riverfront into a place of pride. Their neighbor across the Ohio River, Cincinnati, has also done a major remake of their Riverfront with the help of voters who approved a project that involved $2.7 billion.

Covington attributes its success to not tearing down older homes.

Cincinnati leaders said building a 6,000 car parking garage there made the difference.