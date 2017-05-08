St. Louis area Texas Roadhouse locations donating 10% of sales to slain Laclede Gas workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A fundraiser is scheduled Monday to help the families of two Laclede Gas workers who were shot and killed on the job last month. The Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund was set up for the families of Alex Boschert and William Froelich.

Several Texas Roadhouse locations will donate ten percent of sales to that fund for any customers that mention the event from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. May 8.

The restaurants participating are in St. Charles, Kirkwood, Arnold, O'Fallon, Missouri, Shiloh and Edwardsville, Illinois.