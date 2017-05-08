Saint Louis Zoo will soon welcome new baby black rhino

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Saint Louis Zoo is doing a week of posts in honor of animal moms and their babies. They kicked off the week with a big announcement: the pregnancy of their critically endangered black rhino, Kati Rain.

It will be the second offspring for Kati Rain, who is due any day, and father Ajabu.

In honor of Mother’s Day this coming Sunday, we are happy to announce the pregnancy of our critically endangered black rhino, Kati Rain. pic.twitter.com/bN7V2Xr1SJ — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) May 8, 2017

Black rhinos weigh in at more than one ton. This species has two horns made of keratin, the same material that makes up human hair and fingernails. They have been pushed to the brink of extinction due to illegal poaching for their horns, and also due to loss of habitat.