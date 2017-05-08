Over the course of the week, police canine teams will work on tactical techniques, emergency scenarios, and training exercises. Additional training will be offered in the areas of narcotics, explosives, cadaver, tracking, and accelerants.
Police K-9 units from around the country training in Eureka this week
