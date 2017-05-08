Police K-9 units from around the country training in Eureka this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) - Some of the best K-9 police units in the country are in Eureka, MO, this week for the 2017 North American Police Work Dog Association National Workshop. The organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is being hosted by the Eureka Police Department.

Over the course of the week, police canine teams will work on tactical techniques, emergency scenarios, and training exercises. Additional training will be offered in the areas of narcotics, explosives, cadaver, tracking, and accelerants.