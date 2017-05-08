× Overturned tanker on I-270 ramp to Route 3; driver injured

GRANITE CITY, IL (KPLR) – An ethanol tanker overturned on the exit ramp from Interstate 270 to Illinois Route 3 on Monday.

According to Master Sgt. Mike Link of the Illinois State Police, the driver was rushed to a St. Louis-area hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The ramp from eastbound I-270 to northbound Route 3 was closed, as well as the ramp from Route 3 northbound to I-270 eastbound.