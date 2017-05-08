Needle stabbing incident at Cahokia school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL (KPLR) – A Penniman School student is being accused of bringing a needle to school and poking her classmates.

According to Art Ryan, the superintendent of Cahokia School District 187, the incident happened during recess on Monday.

Ryan said the young girl was carrying a needle similar to a blood sugar testing needle that belongs to her diabetic grandmother. About eight children were poked by the needle.

Ryan said that district officials immediately notified parents of the children affected, in addition to sending home a letter to those same parents. He added that while this was an isolated incident, it's not something the district is taking lightly.

"This is a situation where students who just don't really think through the consequences of whatever little game they happened to be playing," Ryan said. "But at their age and what we all have to deal with, you know, playing around with needles and poking each other, just can't be done anymore."

Ryan said that the district called and reported the incident to Midwest Occupational Health in Belleville.

He also added that the district will be asking all teachers to engage their students in discussions addressing and understanding issues that could have serious consequences.

Ryan said that the district will cover costs for parents who want to take their child involved in the incident, to a doctor.