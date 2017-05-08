× MoDOT reopens Route 141 under I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – One of the last remaining major roadways closed due to flooding was reopened Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed work on Route 141 under Interstate 44 in Valley Park.

The crews had to repair pavement and damaged walls, replace signal equipment, clean and restripe the roadway, and removing other debris.

More than a hundred roads were closed in the St. Louis area last week after days of heavy rainfall caused mass flooding.