Man surrenders peacefully after stand-off in East Alton

EAST ALTON, IL (KTVI) - A roughly four-hour standoff overnight in East Alton ends peacefully with a man surrendering to police after allegedly firing at officers when they first arrived. The incident started about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when East Alton police received a call for shots fired on Wood River Avenue.

East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton says when two of his officers arrived, the male suspect shot at them.

Fortunately, neither the officers nor their cruisers was hit. Carlton says the suspect also fired several shots just randomly in the neighborhood.

Three of the shots hit a home on the next street over including one that broke a window just feet from where the homeowner was sitting on his computer. More shots hit a second home nearby but didn`t go inside it.

Police tried to make contact with the man but he did not respond and instead barricaded himself inside of his duplex. That`s when a SWAT team was called in.

After trying to contact the man without any success, the SWAT team used a battering ram to tear off the screen of the man`s front door. Around 3 a.m., the man came out of the home and gave up without incident.

The suspect was the only person in the duplex and nobody was hit by the gunfire. In fact, nobody was hurt in the entire incident. However, some neighbors were evacuated during the stand-off.

It`s unclear why the man started shooting in the first place.

Chief Carlton says the suspect`s name will likely be released later today when he could officially face charges.

It`s unknown what charges the man could face.