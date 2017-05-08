× IDOT opens several area roads as flood waters recede

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR)- The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that several roads have reopened after the recent flooding. They include IL 143 at IL 255 in Wood River, IL 100 between US 67 and IL 3 (Alton and Grafton), IL 3 at Nine Mile Creek; IL 3 @ IL 100 in Grafton, IL 100 north of Kampsville, and US 50 at Silver Creek.

Drivers in the areas are still urged to use caution as significant debris can still be found along roadways.

Roads that remain closed include the Chester River Bridge across the Mississippi River due to closure of MO-51 in Perryville, MO, IL 100 from IL 108 in Kampsville to Pearl in Pike County, IL 100 @ IL 96 in Kampsville, the Brussels Ferry, and IL 3 south of Chester.

US 67 from the Clark Bridge going into Missouri continues to have two-way traffic in the northbound lanes, meaning one lane for each travel direction.

More IDOT road closure information: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures,

Metro East specific info: http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/