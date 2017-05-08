Heavy rains lead to landslide in Fenton subdivision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KPLR) - Bryan Schrock has been in his Fenton home on Big Sky Drive for about two years. He saw the rain of 2015 and things were fine in his back yard. However, the most recent rain has caused a mud slide that’s been growing from inches to feet since last Thursday.

"All the rain, the hill down here started to crack, slid down, and met at the bottom of the hill. We’ve had a lot of visitors. The Missouri Geotechnical survey was here. The fire department roped it off. The county building officials where here,” Schrock said.

While Schrock seems to be okay living at the top off the mudslide, neighbor Alex Gray lives at the bottom. Her backyard is starting to buckle and her next door neighbor has thousands of dollars worth of damage to a retaining wall and swimming pool.

“The fire chief actually mentioned that he would possibly recommend evacuating soon giving that were on the down slope of all this. It’s scary living here and watching it come at us,” Gray said.

Schrock says luckily the land affected is mostly owned by the Home Owners Association and they should cover repairs. Meanwhile, neighbors continue to wait and watch as the timeline to fix the land is unknown.

"They’re bringing back hoe today. Hopefully by the end of the week we have a plan in place that could go as far as removing all the compromised material and rebuilding the hill.”