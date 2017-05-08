Free skin cancer screenings this weekend across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The weather is heating up and that means more sunny days. May is Melanoma Month. Do you know what it is and the signs to look for?

There are free screenings this weekend.

Dermatologist Sr. Madhavi Kandula explains.

Locations across St. Louis:

• Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital: 314-996-8000

• Barnes-Jewish St. Peter Hospital: 636-928.9355

• St. Anthony`s Medical Center: 314-268-4669

• Mercy Hospital St Louis: 314-251-6400

• St. Louis University School of Medicine (two locations): 1-866-977-4440

• St. Luke`s Hospital: Click the classes and events tab at stlukes-stl.com

• SSM Health St. Clare Hospital: 1-866-776-3627

To learn more visit: Drkandula.com