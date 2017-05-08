Bank of America robbed in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Charles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a local Bank of America branch Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. David Senter, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred just after 2:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of So. 5th Street.

The suspect walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller declaring a robbery, Senter said. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency and left the bank. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a tall African-American man with thin build. He was wearing a dark cloth-type of headwear, glasses, a dark-colored hooded jacket with an Adidas logo on the left chest, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300, via their anonymous tip line at 636-949-3333, via email at StCharlesCrimeStoppers.org, or by texting ‘STCPD’ to 274637.