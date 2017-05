Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It's a medical condition you've probably never heard about, yet research shows 180,000 people in this country are diagnosed with it every year.

It's called Aphasia, a communications impairment brought on by a stroke that can leave patients with slurred speech or no speech at all.

Most stroke patients who have Aphasia will probably never regain 100 percent of their speech, but they can learn how to communicate effectively through writing, signing, or gesturing.

The ABC Brigade, a local nonprofit, is offering two new programs designed to encourage Aphasia patients to communicate. The group meets at Missouri Baptist Hospital once a month.