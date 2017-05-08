American Red Cross: Importance of blood, platelets to trauma patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) –May is Trauma Awareness Month. The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis asks viewers to donate blood or platelets to help trauma patients in need.

Donating now helps the Red Cross build up reserves prior to summer months when fewer people donate. Adding the extreme flooding to the mix, and you can see why help is critically needed.

Dr. Rhonda Cooke of Missouri Baptist Hospital and Cindy Erickson of the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri discuss the importance of blood and platelets to trauma patients.

The Red Cross continues to need O-Negative and AB blood types. People can help by donating at a Red Cross donor center or blood drive this month. Those who come out to donate blood or platelets by May 14 will have a chance to win one of three $1,000 gift card shopping sprees from giftcertificates.com.

The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis opened a number of shelters across the state to assist flood victims. Red Cross volunteers have open shelters at the following locations in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area:

Manchester United Methodist

129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin

Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site

TriCounty Senior Center

800 W. Union Street, Pacific

Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering

Hope Lutheran Church

3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois

Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help

To learn more visit: Facebook.com/redcrossstl