Volunteer lend a hand to remove sandbags from Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) - A massive sandbag removal operation got underway Sunday morning in St. Louis County as many volunteers took on the daunting task.

It was a major undertaking in Valley Park as volunteers showed up by the dozens to clean up what Mother Nature left behind. "I just hope that if my family had a natural disaster, that there are people out there that would come and help," said Sally.

As thousands of sandbags are being removed the floodwaters are starting to recede. Volunteers say it’s important to lend a helping hand.

Hundreds of volunteers rushed to the aid of residents in that area last week to put up the sandbags as the Meramec River crested." It's really been a group effort and a community effort,' said Mike White Alderman.

Community leaders are praising the volunteers for their hard work." Volunteers by the hundreds came out. Everybody stayed dry at the end of the day and it's been a wonderful success story in terms of all the effort they people have put in." said Alderman White.