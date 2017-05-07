Bevo Mill reopens to large brunch crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A St. Louis landmark is back open for business. Bevo Mill has seen its ups and downs over the past several years. The restaurant opened back up Sunday under the name Das Bevo. The restaurant first opened in 1917 in order to serve a growing German population in the area.

There was a line of customers waiting to get in for the 10 am opening. It took about 10 minutes for all the tables to be full.

“It’s awesome,” said customer Bryan Kemp. “I really like the décor.”

The restaurant’s general manager wants the new Bevo Mill to be a fixture in the neighborhood. She says the restaurant was built as a place where the Anheuser Busch family hoped to create a family atmosphere for those wishing to enjoy a beer with dinner.

“We’ve gotten so many phone calls, so many emails about people who want to tell us their story,” said Amanda Gaines. The restaurant has a history of being a popular destination for special occasions including birthdays, anniversaries and wedding parties.

Gaines said the reward for all the work that went into opening up on Sunday came when she saw customers lining up to get inside. Residents in the Bevo Mill neighborhood hope the success of day one carries on into the future.

“I feel like we have hope,” Kyla Oudshoorn. She is a real estate agent who lives in south St. Louis. She brought her family to Das Bevos for brunch Sunday.

“I’m just over the moon,” said Oudshoorn. “We’ve been needing this place to open.”