Thousands celebrate Cinco de Mayo in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Thousands of people came out for the Cinco De Mayo celebration on Cherokee Street.

"This city is so cool. Everybody is just so loving. It's so fun. This is the most diverse event that we've been to and everybody is just out here having a good time together," said Sarah Bradbury.

That feeling is why organizer Carlos Restrepo moved here 15 years ago from Columbia.

"Latin sounds in the streets where you live in the middle of America it makes you feel welcome. It makes you feel like you belong and it's just awesome to share your culture with everybody," he says.

Restrepo says it's not just about celebrating the Hispanic heritage. This Cinco de Mayo Fest prides itself on celebrating diversity.

"This a celebration of the whole neighborhood. This is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in St. Louis one of the most densely populated. We have shops from all backgrounds. We have Hispanic businesses, we have black owned businesses, we have Asian businesses, we have white businesses so this is a celebration for the whole neighborhood to come together."

Something that Sarah Bradbury says we could all use a little more of.

She says, "This city just needs that so badly. We need to come together and show that we will get through anything together. We just had that crazy rain, a ridiculous flood. It was scary but we're all out here getting back together and we know we have one and other."​