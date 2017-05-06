The Pulse of St. Louis: Why are we seeing more flooding?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – The record flooding that hit parts of our viewing area shut down roads and interstates, closed schools and destroyed homes and businesses. Many residents in Eureka, Cedar Hill and Valley Park are struggling to make it amid mounds of sandbags and devastation. Through it all they can't help but wonder why the massive flooding keeps happening. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, we get answers from the Army Corp of Engineers. We also learn about a new re-entry program designed to help inmates released from prison stay out and lead successful lives.