Officer Blake Snyder’s name is added to Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial

(KPLR) – Fallen St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder`s name was added to the Wall of Honor at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial at the state capitol Saturday. Officer Snyder was shot and killed October 6th while responding to a disturbance.

Two other police officers and one sheriff’s deputy received the same honor at today’s ceremony.

Friends and family of the fallen were there, as well as Governor Eric Greitens’ who thanked law enforcement families for their service and sacrifice.