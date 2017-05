Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident that happened on southbound I-270, just north of I-44. Police tell Fox 2 that the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was transported the hospital for treatment.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident and the extent of the motorcyclist injuries.

Traffic was backed up for short time, but is now flowing normally.