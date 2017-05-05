Valley of the Flowers opens in Florissant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KPLR) – The 55th annual Valley of the Flowers festival opened Friday at the James J. Eagen Civic Center in Florissant.

The theme for the event: Wonders of the World.

The free and family-filled event features a Gardeners of Florissant plant sale. Growers and gardeners say this weekend is a good weekend to get your tomorrows and peppers planted.

Nino the Clown and his Old World Style Circus are giving free performances in their 500-seat big top, which is adjacent to the food court.

And if you're wondering, yes, you can find everything from a fried Oreo to a giant turkey leg just like Fred Flintstone would want.

The parade is set for Sunday along with a car show and a crowning of the Valley of Flowera Queen and her court.