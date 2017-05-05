× St. Louis Football Club game scheduled on KPLR 11 postponed for flooding

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis Football Club game scheduled on KPLR 11 at 7:30pm this Saturday has been postponed due to flooding. The team was scheduled to play the Rochester Rhinos at 7:30pm.

Saint Louis FC is in their third season in the United Soccer League (USL) and first season under new head coach and former Major League Soccer MVP and U.S. Men’s Soccer National Team player, Predrag (Preki) Radosavljevic. The team plays at Toyota Stadium in Fenton, Missouri and averages over 5,000 fans every home game.

Resulting changes:

Saturday, 5/6:

7-8p News 11 at 7pm

8-9p Rizzoli & Isles (P)

