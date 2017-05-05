Rain has stopped, but water still a problem in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) – The rain may have ceased and the sun may have returned, but flooding is still very much a reality in places like Valley Park.

Aerial footage from the past week shows the magnitude of flood waters that have ravaged local businesses and residences. Subdivisions like Highland Village and Summertree are in desperate need of assistance from volunteers as the cleanup begins.

Alderman Mike White and the City of Valley Park have coordinated a cleanup effort with St. Louis County, the Salvation Army, and AmeriCorps. They're providing some equipment to clean up by adding dumpsters and front-loaders to portions of Valley Park. But now man-power is needed as thousands of sandbags still need to be taken down.

Volunteers are asked to meet Saturday at 10:00 am at Midwest Scientific on Vance Road. Volunteers must sign in with AmeriCorps, who is coordinating the effort. They'll then direct you to a needed location. Volunteers are asked to bring wheelbarrows, gloves, ATVs are extra helpful.