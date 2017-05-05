Fire heavily damages 2 south city businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A fire Thursday night heavily damaged two businesses in south St. Louis. It started around 10:15 p.m. at a small strip mall on Virginia Avenue at Delor. More than 30 firefighters answered the alarm.

They originally entered the building to fight the fire and were on the roof, when it started to partially collapse. Crews were ordered to evacuate the building, and battle the blaze from the outside.

“Being that the building was just structurally decaying more or less, we had to pull our members out. There’s no life safety concerns inside, so it just takes a little longer. It’s got to burn through the roof, and it’s just a longer process,” said Fire Captain Garon Mosby.

The businesses damaged are the Ho Wah Chinese Restaurant and the Southside Discount Market next door.

There is no word on what caused the fire. No one was injured.