Ferguson activist featured in iconic photo found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A Ferguson activist who was featured in the iconic photo throwing a tear gas canister has been found dead. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Edward Crawford was found dead in his car overnight.

Police say the 27-year-old appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Salisbury Street in Hyde Park.

Investigators say Crawford and two women were in the car when the gun went off. They told police Crawford began expressing how depressed he was. They say he started fumbling around for something before the shooting.

Crawford’s father told the Post he believes his son’s shooting was accidental, not intentional.

The case is being handled by district detectives, not homicide investigators.