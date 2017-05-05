County Executive Stenger to help businesses hit by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is working to help businesses hit by flooding. He joins John Pertzborn and Randi Naughton to discuss the interest-free loans that are available to owners and how they can apply for them.

At his request, the St. Louis County Port Authority approved $500,000 in interest free loans. He says they are committed to helping these businesses recover and reopen. "Some of these owners have insurance, but we want to offer assistance to help cover any gaps and get them back on track as quickly as possible."

Impacted businesses owners can contact Joe Bannister at St. Louis Economic Development Partnership at (314) 308 5062 or jbannister@stlpartnership.com.

The St. Louis County Port Authority is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners appointed by the St. Louis County Executive and confirmed by a majority of the St. Louis County Council. Stenger initiated this program during flooding in December 2015.

Almost the entire fund of money was allocated to 20 businesses with a total of 491 employees.

The Port Authority receives lease payment from River City Casino for the operation of its gaming facility in South St. Louis County. Those funds are reinvested into the community by the Port Authority for the betterment of St. Louis County.