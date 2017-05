Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It's do or die for the Blues Friday night in game five of their Stanley Cup playoff series with Nashville. The puck drops at 7pm at Scottrade Center.

During the game the proceeds from the 50-50 raffle, silent auction, and memorabilia sales will all go to Red Cross disaster relief to help local flood victims.

The Blues will also be selling souvenir pucks and Blues' skate koozies.