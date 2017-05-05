8th Annual Crawfish & Shrimp Boil May 6 in Webster Groves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Some fine music, food and entertainment for all ages is planned as part of the 8th Annual Crawfish and Shrimp boil May 6 in Webster Groves. Bill Kunz, owner, Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen joins us in the KPLR 11 kitchen with more!

Crawfish is $11.99/lb or $29.99/3 lb. They are served with corn and potatoes (for 1 lb you get 1 piece of corn & 4 potato halves; for 3 lbs you get 3 pieces of corn & 12 potato halves).

Extras: additional corn $0.99, potatoes $1.25, andouille sausage $2.99. Shrimp is ½ lb for $8.99 or 1 lb for $15.99. Shrimp served with butter or cocktail sauce for dipping. Hurricanes are $5.

Hwy 61 Roadhouse is a Memphis and New Orleans dining experience.

To learn more visit: Hwy61roadhouse.com

8th Annual Crawfish & Shrimp Boil

Saturday, May 6

Noon-11 p.m.

Live music by Zydeco Crawdaddies noon-5 p.m.

Billy Peek 8-11 p.m. ($5 cover)