Residents will have to wait for re-entry into Valley Park after evacuation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - As the flood waters recede, the rain continues to fall creating additional concerns throughout the region. Valley Park will not be allowing re-entry into the protected portion of town Thursday. A mandatory evacuation notice was issued Sunday . Mayor Michael Pennise says that the city is erring on the side of caution for the safety of the community.

Valley Park is monitoring Meramec river levels. They city wants to stress that there is no indication that the levee protecting the city has been compromised or breached. The US Corps of Engineers and City officials are inspecting the levees. They do not report seeing signs of damage.

There is pumping inside the levee area. Valley Park says that this is normal during a heavy rain event.