Protect your devices from power surges

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Summer brings all sorts of issues with electricity, some that may put us in danger and some that cause inconvenience and some that can wreak havoc with our business and personal devices.

Storms have the potential of causing power surges or blackouts and air-conditioning and fan use can cause system overload or brownouts.

IBEW's David Roth and Kyle Hunsberger, Director of Construction at Habitat for Humanity, tells us how to protect our devices.

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA has partnered with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis for many years offering licensed union electricians, working as volunteers, use of equipment and materials to help support building houses for Habitat home-buyers.

Their generosity has meant that families who had previously been living in substandard housing throughout St. Louis City and County are now living in their own homes.

To learn more visit: Electricalconnection.org