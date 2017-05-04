MoDOT expects westbound I-44 to re-open by rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Missouri Department of Transportation expects that westbound Interstate 44 should reopen by Thursday evening rush hour. The westbound exits at Soccer Park and 141 will remain closed.

Eastbound lanes are expected to say closed for some time. Asst. District Engineer Tom Blair says that they are still assessing the condition of the road. They have not seen any damage so far. They may find that some of the road needs repair before they can reopen it to highway traffic.

Interstate 44 has been closed between I-270 and Route 100 in Gray Summit for several days. Flood waters from the Meramec River threatened parts of the highway. Manchester road (100) has been handling detour traffic while I-44 is closed. Route 47 in Warren County closed overnight. That puts a lot of traffic from Franklin and Warren Counties to St. Louis onto Route 100. The volume of traffic on the highway has dramatically increased. There was a 2.5 hour delay this morning. MoDOT says that the road is taking a beating.

In the Fenton area Routes 21 and 30 at the Meramec are still closed. The main way in and out of town is Bowles. 141 at Romaine reopened to traffic Thursday morning.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 in Arnold are open to traffic between St. Louis and Jefferson counties. The Meramec River crested early Thursday morning and crews began opening lanes as the water receded. The Meramec Bottom ramp to southbound I-55 remains closed due to water on that ramp.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management says that Route 109 has reopened.