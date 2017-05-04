× Minimum wage law takes effect in St. Louis, May 5

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- An ordinance setting the City of St. Louis’ minimum wage to $10 takes effect Thursday, May 5. According to a news release, the Circuit Court lifted its injunction that previously blocked the ordinance from becoming law.

The minimum wage will rise to $11 beginning January 1, 2018.

The City has established a monitored email address to help answer questions employers and employees may have. That website is minimumwage@stlouis-mo.gov. For questions about the new law you can also call (314) 589-6735.

To learn more or get instructions on filing a noncompliance complaint, visit stlouis-mo.gov/minimum-wage.

Noncompliance of the City’s established ordinance is subject to prosecution in Municipal Court, and also may be subject to revocation of business licenses and occupancy permit.