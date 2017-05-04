Largest indoor/outdoor sports facility being built in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KPLR) – It’s being touted as the largest indoor/outdoor sports complex in America; and it’s coming to St. Louis.

“We feel we have a great platform when we create this incredible space to make a lasting impact on many people’s lives,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, an ambassador for the PowerPlex project.

That “incredible space” will be located in the Chesterfield Bottoms and is going to be a real heavy hitter. The first phase will have 250,000-square feet of climate-controlled sports space inside a massive dome. There will also be temporary domes, turf fields, and a 2,500 seat stadium that will complement the existing ball fields already at the Chesterfield Valley Sports Complex and so much more.

“We’re going to be offering volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, and softball 363 days a year,” said Dan Buck, part of the PowerPlex development team. “Every weekend we’re going to have between 6,000 and 8,000 visitors to our complex from all over the Midwest.”

Eventually the PowerPlex will include training facilities and health centers, and will be surrounded by additional businesses. Hotels, offices, sports retail, food courts, restaurants, bars and health and wellness food stores, all to support the sports complex.

“The non-profit is supported by the profits of the hotels, restaurants, and those who benefit from the crowds that show up to the sports facility,” Buck said.

That non-profit is the Baseball and Softball Education Foundation (BASE) and it delivers one of the most comprehensive character education programs in America to young athletes, parents and coaches.

“The program is really focused on character development of youth athletes and we have a five core curriculum that covers everything from leadership to teamwork, respect, emotional control, and attitude of gratitude,” said BASE training instructor Kristina Buck-Harth.

They also have the bases covered when it comes to low-income and inner-city kids having access to the park. They’re going to have a bussing program that will bring over 300 kids from 15 locations a day to help kids not only with athletic training but also through mentoring programs.

Organizers said they expect over 1.2 million visitors per year and an annual economic impact of between $60 million and $75 million, but it’s the impact off the fields that really hits it out of the park.