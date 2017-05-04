Eureka delays plan to remove sandbags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI)-All plans to remove sandbags from the Eureka area have been put on hold until further notice. Volunteers will no longer be needed in the area on Thursday. City officials say hazardous weather conditions and the possibility of a second, rising crest prompted the change.

Fire Chief Greg Brown says he and others will be meeting with the National Weather Service early Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of more water once again flooding the downtown area.

Brown says, "Just last night the projections went from 36 feet on Sunday to 39 feet. We've seen this before, as different weather systems come in, they produce more rain, and as the crest gets closer, they raise it. With that in mind, we're just going to hold right where we're at for right now."

Following the meeting with the NWS, Eureka officials will formulate a plan and decide the best way to move forward. They will then hold a special meeting for effected businesses and residents Thursday at the Timbers of Eureka at 12 p.m. where they plan to discuss their findings.

Brown says the cancellation of Thursday's activities falls in line with the city's main priority- to keep businesses, residents, and volunteers safe- and notes that the sandbags will be "staying in place so we don't to do this again."

As for Eureka's Cinco De Mayo celebrations, the added rain may prevent the city from getting everything back up and running again this weekend like they'd hoped. However, El Nopal, which wasn't effected by the flood, will be open for Cinco de Mayo. Brown says they'll try to get whatever other businesses open that they can, even if that means dodging a few sand barriers, "It's all about bringing the community together."