ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – Parts of St. Charles are still dealing with high water.

City officials said they’re expecting the Missouri River to crest at 36 feet by Thursday night or early Friday morning.

No businesses have been adversely affected, fortunately. The next big city event is set for Memorial Day Weekend, so hopefully they’ll have plenty of time to dry out.

City leaders said there haven’t been any major water rescues resulting from the flooding.