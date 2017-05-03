SSM Health St. Clare Hospital housing employees who can’t get home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton has several employees who live near the floodwaters. Their ability to get to and from work has been affected, meaning many are forced to stay at the hospital.

At least 50 employees are staying in the hospital, unable to get back and forth from home because of flooding.

Kelly Pearce, vice president of operations for the hospital, said he's staying to help out everyone.

“I decided to stay here since Monday night so I could be available for staff and be a resource through the event,” he said.

Pearce said the staff continues to provide exceptional service despite personal hardships.

Donald and Renea Allen both work at St. Clare Hospital and live in Washington. In the 2015 flood, it took them over six hours to get home. This time out, the couple was unsure if they could even get home, so they chose to stay at the hospital.

Terri Nicholas, who works in the chemistry lab, lives in Eureka. She’s praying that floodwater doesn’t get through sandbags at her home.

“On Monday, I went home and saw the water was high, so I packed a bag and came back and been here ever since,” she said.

Nicholas hopes she can return home Wednesday evening and see her daughter and cats. She is grateful to the hospital for taking care of her and wants to return the favor.

“I think it’s important to be here for the hospital and for patients, especially if they live down south and can’t get in, so someone has to step up,” Nicholas said.