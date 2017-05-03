Police and SLU officials looking into report of shots fired on campus
ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Shortly after 5:30 pm officials at St. Louis University sent out at text alerting staff and students on campus of a man on campus with a gun. The tweet stated that the alleged subject was wearing a black hoodie and may have a gun in Spring Hall.
Minutes later additional tweets were sent saying that shots had been fired outside of Marchetti Tower East and for staff and students to shelter in place. In response to the possible subject on campus with a gun, school officials are moving students from Spring Hall to the Simon Recreation Center.
St. Louis city police say a male student was taken in to custody, but has since been released.
However, police still have not confirmed any shots fired on or around the SLU campus.
An investigation is ongoing.