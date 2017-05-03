MoDOT to close I-55 at Meramec River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The entrance ramp Meramec Bottom Road onto southbound Interstate 55 is closed. MoDOT crews are in place along the ramp monitoring the water levels and ready to step in when necessary.

The Meramec River is projected to crest at 46 feet in this area, just six inches shy of where it crested in 2015, which also shut down the highway. Southbound I-55 will be closed from Butler Hill Road to Route 141. Northbound lanes will be a few hours behind.

Alternate routes like Jeffco/Lemay Ferry and Telegraph Roads will remain open through the morning rush. If those roads close, drivers will have to find passable routes in Illinois.

Some overnight closures are likely to create traffic ties ups this morning and over the next few days as well. Route 141 at Romaine Creek and Route 21 at the Meramec River closed overnight.

Northbound 21 is closed at Route M. Local traffic should use Old Route 21.

MoDOT says this means drivers can expect heavy traffic in the Fenton area. Tom Blair, MoDOT Assistant District Engineer, is asking drivers to avoid using Bowles if they can "in order to give more room to the people trying to get home and to work in that area."

Drivers can expect closures to last until at least Friday.