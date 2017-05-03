Many in Eureka breathing sigh of relief compared to 2015 flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) – Many folks in Eureka are claiming victory Wednesday that they survived the flood of 2017.

It happened to the Wolfe family, who doesn't live far from Eureka High School. Although the Meramec is a mile away, the waters seeped into their basement.

It was much worse in 2015, when they had to replace a lot of drywall. Since then they installed a sump pump which made this flood battle a lot easier.

Folks who own restaurants and shops are breathing a sigh of relief on Central Avenue. The sandbag wall built by thousands of volunteers did its job.

It kept the waters out. A much different result than the flood of 2015.

In all, 10 businesses and 3 homes had floodwaters flow inside in other parts of town, like the ace hardware and a bank.

People are very grateful to all the volunteers who gave of their time to keep their businesses safe.

“They are extremely important. It is absolutely amazing the amount of help I've had; employees helped, family, friends helped out, loyal customer helped out," said Mario Boccardi.

His father opened Joe Boccardi's 46 years ago. Mario credits people's respect and love for his father as the reason so many people helped save the Italian restaurant.

Now comes the job of removing the sandbags, which could begin soon.