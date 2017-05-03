Keira Stout of St. Peters loses her battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Sad news tonight as Fox 2 has lost a friend. 10-year-old Keira stout of St. Peters, lost her battle with cancer Wednesday morning.

It seems everyone who's followed her story has become #KeiraStrong.

We first met Keira in 2014, a 7-year-old high-fiving princesses at a fundraiser. Smiling in the face of the nastiest of cancers something called rhabdo-mysarcoma.

Like the rest of us, her mom and dad had no choice but to follow her lead.

Our paths crossed again two years later, when announcer Joe Buck held up Keira`s name for the world to see during Major League Baseball`s Stand-Up to Cancer event during the All-Star Game.

Keira was 9 when remission had turned to relapse. But still there was the smile, and even a song.

Her fiery spirit seemed to match her beautiful hair.

She won over the staff at the O`Fallon, MO O`Charlie`s restaurant. So, they too held a fundraiser.

That smile also swept up O`Fallon firefighters who gave her own gear and adopted her as one of their own.

12 days ago, the Mercy Children`s Hospital staff, took her to the movies. Sick and in great pain, she munched popcorn and smiled, showing us all that the miracle we prayed had been in front of us all along.