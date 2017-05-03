Humane Society offers to aid pet owners facing flooding concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Rising flood water isn't only a problem for people. It's also a problem for our pets. That's why the Humane Society of Missouri is stepping in to help them find temporary shelter.

"I'm expecting more animals to be coming in today especially with the current rains that we're having," says Mike Perkins the Director of the Animal Cruelty Task Force.

So far he's taken in three dogs and two cats from parts of Jefferson and St. Louis Counties. He's providing free, short term pet care as families seek out their own safe havens.

"We can come out and get your animal if you have nowhere to go or no way to get the animal to us. We'll bring the animal back to you." Perkins explains.

He says his staff is prepared to handle all types of pets and there were three drop off locations, but if you still need help you can call the Humane Society of Missouri at (314)647-8800.

Perkins continues, "If they have any questions at all in regards to animals being abandoned, left alone, or in a dangerous situation contact our Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400 and we will make sure an investigator will get out there."

Organizers are asking people to drop off extra blankets, bedding, toys or shredded paper for these pets.

You can donate them at any of the Humane Society of Missouri locations.

Drop off locations:

Manchester United Methodist Church

129 Woods Mill Road (Highway 141 and Manchester Road)

This site is accepting animals now through 6 p.m. this evening. After 6 p.m. pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.

First Baptist Church of Arnold

2012 Missouri State Road (I-55 and Highway 141)

This site is accepting animals 1:30 - 8 p.m. today. After 8 p.m., pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.

Tri County Senior Center

800 W. Union Street in Pacific

This site is accepting animals through 6 p.m. this evening. After 6 p.m. pet owners may call the Humane Society of Missouri Hotline at 314-647-4400 for emergency pick-up of pets affected by the flooding.