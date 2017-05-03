(KPLR) – Day 3 of flooding in the St. Louis area shows flooding is getting better is some places, while they are getting much worse in other areas.
Ground and aerial tours shows area flooding is getting better and worse
Conservation Connection – How flooding affects outdoor activity
‘Historic flooding’ closing Interstate 44 near St. Louis; expect major delays
School districts cancel classes as schools are threatened with flooding
Aerial tour of flooding Day 2
St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center flooded with “Non-Emergency” calls
Flooding limits roads, traffic in West Alton
South County residents asked to conserve water due to flooding on Meramec River
Flooding shuts down I-44 from Lebanon to Rolla
Governor Greitens helps battle flooding in Eureka
MoDOT asks drivers to treat rain as “liquid blizzard”; hundreds of roads closed