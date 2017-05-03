Flash Flood Watch in effect for St. Louis area through Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area for Wednesday through Thursday. A slow moving system is taking shape with rain developing Wednesday morning and continuing, almost non-stop through at least mid-day Thursday.

All indications are that 2-4" of rain are likely across the entire region. It is possible a couple of isolated locations may see totals exceed 4" - but those should be the exception, not the rule.

This heavy rain will slow the falling flood waters, or in some cases, cause the rivers to rise once again. However, it appears unlikely at this time that the additional rain will cause any crests on any rivers that are higher than the ones currently being experienced. Obviously, if that changes, we will let you know.

Area rivers are forecast to crest early Wednesday morning. These forecasts include the rain in the forecast for most of the area through Thursday. In most cases, the crest from this weekend's rain will have past allowing any new water from the rain Wednesday and Thursday to simply backfill behind it, effectively slowing the river falls. In some cases it will send a smaller less severe crest down river.