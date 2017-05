× Cardinals postpone Wednesday game against Brewers

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Cardinals postponed Wednesday night’s scheduled game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to inclement weather.

Fans with tickets to the game can use those same tickets when the make-up game is rescheduled.

A make-up date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s game against the Brewers has been pushed back from 12:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., due to weather. Gates at Busch Stadium will open at 4:45 p.m.